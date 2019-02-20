Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Questionable for Thursday
Chandler (neck) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
A sprained toe kept Chandler out of the Lakers' final game before the break, but he's now dealing with a stiff neck, and the Lakers will wait to see how he feels at shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...