Chandler is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a sprained toe, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Chandler did not participate in shootaround, and given that it's the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break, the veteran center getting the night off certainly isn't out of the question. With Mike Muscala questionable himself with a sprained right ankle, the Lakers could be down two centers Tuesday night, leaving the door open for rookie Mo Wagner to potentially see an extended role off the bench.