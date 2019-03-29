Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Friday
Chandler (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Chandler has missed the Lakers' last two games due to illness but his questionable status is a positive sign. If he's ultimately held out or limited Friday look for JaVale McGee and Moritz Wagner to again see some extra minutes.
