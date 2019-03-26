Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Questionable vs. Washington
Chandler will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Chandler was a late addition to the injury report, although it remains unclear as to what kind of issue he's dealing with. He missed time at the beginning of March due to neck soreness, so it's possible he's nursing a similar injury.
