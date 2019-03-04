Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Questionable with stiff neck
Chandler (neck) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Chandler has dealt with neck pain for much of the season, and the Lakers will wait to see how he progresses throughout the day before making a decision. The veteran played just five minutes in Saturday's embarrassing loss to Phoenix, and he's seen double-digit minutes just once in the last seven contests.
