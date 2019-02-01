Chandler played 18 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers, finishing with four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), five boards, two blocks, one assist and one steal.

Chandler had played just four total minutes over the Lakers' last three games, sitting out entirely in two of those contests for rest purposes. With Chandler cleared to play Thursday, coach Luke Walton elected to run a three-center rotation featuring the 36-year-old along with starter Ivica Zubac (18 minutes) and JaVale McGee (17 minutes). It's possible that Walton streamlines his rotation in future games, but Chandler would likely be the odd man out in that scenario rather than Zubac or McGee.