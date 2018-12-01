Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Records double-double off bench
Chandler provided 13 points (6-6, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Fridays 114-103 win over the Mavericks.
Chandler joined the team behind JaVale McGee, but Chandler has outdone the youngster a couple of times already, and that was the case on Friday. Not only did he outscore McGee, but he also logged more rebounds and minutes. Chandler is an intriguing source of rebounds if you need boards in roto formats.
