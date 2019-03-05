Chandler (neck) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Clippers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Chandler continues to deal with a neck injury that has nagged him all season, and he will be forced to miss another game. In the Lakers' last game, Chandler saw just five minutes, so the rotation likely won't change much without him. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Denver, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.