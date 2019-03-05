Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Monday
Chandler (neck) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Clippers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Chandler continues to deal with a neck injury that has nagged him all season, and he will be forced to miss another game. In the Lakers' last game, Chandler saw just five minutes, so the rotation likely won't change much without him. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Denver, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...