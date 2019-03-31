Chandler (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Chandler will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with an illness. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Thunder, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. In his absence, JaVale McGee and Moritz Wagner should see larger roles.

