Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Sunday
Chandler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to back spasms, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
This is a fairly surprising development given that Chandler was active for Friday's win over the Pelicans, but the team will still give the veteran big man the night off. With that, Ivica Zubac will get the start again Sunday and likely play a heavy dosage of minutes, with rookie Moritz Wagner potentially filling in off the bench.
