Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Thursday
Chandler (neck) won't play Thursday against the Raptors, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Chandler will miss a fifth straight contest Thursday as he continues to deal with neck soreness. His next chance to take the court arrives Friday against the Pistons, though there's little to no reason to rush the veteran back considering the Lakers' place in the standings.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.