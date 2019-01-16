Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Solid in spot start
Chandler tallied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.
Chandler was one of two new entrants into the starting five -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being the other -- and he responded with a solid performance over what was his highest allotment of minutes since Dec. 5. The 36-year-old has proven that he's still capable of serviceable contributions on both the scoreboard and the boards on multiple occasions this season, so he remains a viable option for Luke Walton as a starter if the Lakers coach opts to stick with Tuesday's version of the starting five for the moment.
More News
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Confirmed starter Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Likely to start Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Dominates boards off bench•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Notches first December double-double•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Plays limited role Christmas Day•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Not listed among starters•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.