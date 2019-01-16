Chandler tallied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Chandler was one of two new entrants into the starting five -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being the other -- and he responded with a solid performance over what was his highest allotment of minutes since Dec. 5. The 36-year-old has proven that he's still capable of serviceable contributions on both the scoreboard and the boards on multiple occasions this season, so he remains a viable option for Luke Walton as a starter if the Lakers coach opts to stick with Tuesday's version of the starting five for the moment.