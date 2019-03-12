Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Unavailable Tuesday
Chandler (neck) will not play Tuesday against the Bulls, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.
Chandler will sit for the fourth straight game as he nurses soreness in his neck. The veteran will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
