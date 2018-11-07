Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will be available Wednesday

Chandler will be available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Chandler officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, but he's been able to go through a practice and a shootaround, so the team is apparently comfortable throwing him into the fire right away. The veteran will likely see limited minutes, initially, behind JaVale McGee, but it wouldn't be shocking if he works his way into a larger role as the season progresses for one of the league's worst defensive teams.