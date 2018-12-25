Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will play Tuesday
Chandler will be available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
The veteran was held out of Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, but he'll make his return to action after dealing with a minor back issue. With no JaVale McGee, expect Chandler and Ivica Zubac to see the bulk of the minutes at center.
