Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will remain in starting five
Chandler will remain in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
On the heels of an ugly loss to the Cavs over the weekend, coach Luke Walton inserted Chandler into the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Bulls. While the veteran's numbers weren't overly impressive -- eight points, three rebounds, one block -- Walton praised his defensive intensity to begin the game. Chandler, who played 26 minutes Tuesday, will again start over JaVale McGee, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will get the nod at shooting guard over Josh Hart.
