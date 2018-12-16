Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will start Sunday
Chandler will draw a spot start Sunday against the Wizards.
With JaVale McGee out due to flu-like symptoms, Chandler will get the nod at center and is in line to see an increase in playing time. Sunday will mark his first start of the 2018-2019 season, although he'll fall back into his usual bench role when McGree returns to health.
