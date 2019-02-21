Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will suit up Thursday
Chandler (neck) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Chandler was dealing with a stiff neck coming out of the All-Star break, but it won't cost him any time as the Lakers' look to make a playoff push. Chandler could be in line for a few more minutes off the bench than usual with the absence of Mike Muscala (ankle) on Friday.
