Lakers' V.J. Beachem: Agrees to partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers

Beachum signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beachum, who was a member of the Wolves' summer league squad, will be joining the Lakers on a partially-guaranteed contract. The exact details of the deal aren't known at the moment, but it seems likely that it's essentially a training camp invite. Even if he ends up missing the NBA cut, the Lakers may feel good enough about his upside to have him join their G-League team, the Los Angeles D-Fenders.