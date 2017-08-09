Lakers' V.J. Beachem: Agrees to partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers
Beachum signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Beachum, who was a member of the Wolves' summer league squad, will be joining the Lakers on a partially-guaranteed contract. The exact details of the deal aren't known at the moment, but it seems likely that it's essentially a training camp invite. Even if he ends up missing the NBA cut, the Lakers may feel good enough about his upside to have him join their G-League team, the Los Angeles D-Fenders.
