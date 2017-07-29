Blue will be joining the Lakers on a partially-guaranteed contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Blue, last season's G-League MVP, posted 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.9 minutes per game last season with the Los Angeles D-Fenders -- the Lakers' G-League affiliate. The 6-foot-5 guard did so while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and drilling 1.8 threes per game at a 35.1 percent clip. The exact details of Blue's deal with the Lakers haven't been released at this moment, but it seems safe to assume he'll join the squad for training camp in an attempt to make the final NBA roster. It'll be an uphill battle for the 25-year-old, as he'll be competing against the likes of Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and others for playing time.