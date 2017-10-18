Lakers' Vander Blue: Signs two-way contract with Lakers
Blue signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Blue spent the 2016-17 campaign in the G-League, but absolutely dominated his competition and ended up with G-League MVP honors. He then joined the Lakers for training camp over the last month and coach Luke Walton likes his upside enough to bring him in on a two-way contract. That means that Blue will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Lakers, though the rest of his time will be with the team's G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Blue has shown plenty of promise with his offensive repertoire, but he will need to improve defensively to earn minutes in the big league. He'll remain off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Lakers' Vander Blue: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers•
-
Lakers guard Vander Blue calls week 'craziest of my life'•
-
Lakers sign Vander Blue for remainder of season•
-
Lakers to sign G Vander Blue from NBA Development League•
-
Wizards waive Vander Blue, David Stockton•
-
Vander Blue sent to D-League•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...