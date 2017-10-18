Blue signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Blue spent the 2016-17 campaign in the G-League, but absolutely dominated his competition and ended up with G-League MVP honors. He then joined the Lakers for training camp over the last month and coach Luke Walton likes his upside enough to bring him in on a two-way contract. That means that Blue will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Lakers, though the rest of his time will be with the team's G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Blue has shown plenty of promise with his offensive repertoire, but he will need to improve defensively to earn minutes in the big league. He'll remain off the fantasy radar.