Lakers' Vander Blue: With Lakers for road trip
Blue has been recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers to join the NBA's Lakers for the team's four-game road trip, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
The road trip begins Wednesday (Nov. 8) in Boston and ends Nov. 13 in Phoenix. Per his two-way contract, he's allowed to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level. Blue was excellent in the D-League last season, posting 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.
