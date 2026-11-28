Kessler ended Friday's 99-96 loss to San Antonio with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.

The double-double was the 11th in 18 games for the fifth-year center, and he's scored in double digits in 15 straight appearances dating back to Oct. 27. Kessler has been able to stay mostly healthy to begin his first campaign with the Lakers and has provided a steady presence in the paint for a roster that otherwise lacks established frontcourt options.