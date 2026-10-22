Kessler delivered 26 points (12-12 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Warriors.

There was a lot of talk about how Luka Doncic and Kessler would thrive playing together, and while one game isn't enough to draw conclusions, this was an impressive performance from the big man. He made all 12 of his field-goal attempts, posting an unusually productive scoring performance for a player whose fantasy value typically centers on rebounds, blocks and efficiency. His 30-minute workload was particularly encouraging, suggesting a prominent role in Los Angeles' frontcourt. Although his scoring output is unlikely to remain this high consistently, his combination of rebounding, rim protection and efficient finishing gives him a solid fantasy foundation, especially if he develops a rapport with the playmaking of both Doncic and Austin Reaves.