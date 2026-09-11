Kessler was highlighted as a strong fit with Luka Doncic after the Lakers paid a steep price to acquire him, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Lakers' depth at center behind Kessler appears to be razor-thin, including veteran Kevon Looney as his primary backup, so Los Angeles could lean on Kessler during his debut season in Los Angeles. He's slotting in as a distant tertiary scoring option behind Doncic and Austin Reaves, though the prospect of being the top lob threat for the dynamic backcourt duo bodes well for his efficiency; Deandre Ayton shot a career-high 67.1 percent from the field in that role last season. Kessler also seemed to be adding a three-point shot to his arsenal before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last year, averaging 1.2 threes to go with a career-high 3.0 assists per game over his five appearances in Utah, so he looks to have plenty of nine-category fantasy upside if he's able to shoot a reasonable percentage from the foul line.