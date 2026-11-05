Kessler supplied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 29 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-103 victory over Sacramento.

Fouls limited Kessler to 29 minutes, but he still made a major impact, piling up seven combined steals and blocks while shooting efficiently around the rim. Shot-blocking has been the backbone of his fantasy value, and this was another reminder of his elite defensive production. Foul trouble is the main thing that could limit his workload going forward.