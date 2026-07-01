Lakers' Walker Kessler: Traded to LAL, signs extension

The Jazz traded Kessler (shoulder) to the Lakers on Wednesday in exchange for two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Kessler will sign a four-year, $130 million deal with Los Angeles.

LeBron James is leaving Los Angeles, and the Lakers are building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Doncic expressed his desire to play with a top-tier center, and it appears he got his wish, though Deandre Ayton is still under contract after picking up his player option. Kessler missed most of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing left shoulder surgery, but he's expected to be healthy to start his Los Angeles tenure.