Gabriel racked up no counting stats over three minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Nuggets.

The Lakers exercised their team option on Gabriel prior to the season, but that didn't ensure him a regular role in the rotation. Despite performing reasonably well over 16.4 minutes per game in his 19 appearances with the Lakers last season, Gabriel has only appeared in two of the team's first four tilts to open 2022-23, averaging just 5.5 minutes in those appearances. Barring injuries elsewhere in the frontcourt, it seems unlikely to change anytime soon.