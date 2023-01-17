Gabriel had 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 140-132 victory over Houston.

Gabriel provided Los Angeles with excellent production off the bench, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds and scoring 14 points in a near double-double. He added a pair of blocks in the victory to tie Thomas Bryant for the team lead in the category. While Bryant remains the team's starting center, Gabriel has been outperforming him of late, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 boards, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over his past three games versus Bryant's 9.0/6.0/1.0/0.0 marks across the same span. Gabriel has logged more minutes than his counterpart in each of those games, a clear indication that the Lakers are gaining trust in his ability to contribute on a nightly basis.