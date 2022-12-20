Gabriel (shoulder) finished with four points (2-5 FG) and six rebounds in 27 minutes in Monday's 130-104 loss to the Suns.

The Lakers weren't hesitant about easing Gabriel back from a seven-game absence due to the shoulder issue, as the 25-year-old ended up seeing his most minutes of the season in the blowout loss. The absences of Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot), Austin Reaves (ankle) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) left more playing time available for all of the Lakers' remaining active players, but expect Gabriel's minutes to trend down if all of James, Westbrook and Reaves are cleared for Wednesday's game in Sacramento, as is anticipated. The long-term absence of Davis is likely to be more beneficial to Thomas Bryant than it is for Gabriel, who is expected to remain a fixture on the second unit now that he's healthy again.