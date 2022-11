Gabriel (illness) is available to play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Gabriel was one of the latest victims of the flu bug that has been passing around the Lakers' locker room, as he had been listed as probable heading into the day. The 25-year-old ultimately showed enough improvement upon reporting to the arena Sunday to get the green light to play, and he should fill a minor role in L.A.'s frontcourt rotation.