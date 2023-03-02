Gabriel chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Thunder.

Mo Bamba got the start at center with Anthony Davis (foot) out of action, but Gabriel was still able to see his most action in nearly three weeks. The big man made the most of his minutes, pulling down a season-high 10 rebounds. Davis could be back for Los Angeles' next game, and with Bamba now in the fold, Gabriel doesn't appear to have a path to enough playing time to make him a factor in fantasy.