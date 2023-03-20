Gabriel compiled six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes in Sunday's 111-105 win over the Magic.

Gabriel has fallen back below 30 minutes over the past two games with Anthony Davis making his return from a one-game respite for his lingering right foot injury, but the former has played well enough to maintain a role as the Lakers' top reserve in the frontcourt ahead of Rui Hachimura. Though he may continue to have some usefulness as a streamer for rebounds and defensive stats if he's able to maintain a 20-plus-minute role moving forward, Gabriel's contributions in other areas aren't strong enough to make him a roster-worthy player in 12-team category leagues.