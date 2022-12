Gabriel (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in approximately one week and will miss at least the Lakers' next four games, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel may have suffered his sprained left shoulder during the Lakers' win over the Wizards on Sunday, when he was limited to nine minutes. The 25-year-old has been a rotation player for the Lakers this season, but his playing time has dropped down of late following the recent return of LeBron James from a five-game absence.