Gabriel (shoulder) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Coach Darvin Ham noted Gabriel should be considered day-to-day moving forward and is expected to return soon. However, Friday will not be the day as the 25-year-old was already ruled out for the contest. His next opportunity to take the floor will come on Sunday in the first leg of a back-to-back against the Wizards.