Gabriel tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 111-102 to Minnesota.

Gabriel had by far his best performance of the season Friday, as he had only tallied one assist and one rebound in his previous two appearances. His defensive numbers were impressive, but he is unlikely to see anywhere near 21 minutes when Anthony Davis (back) returns to the lineup.