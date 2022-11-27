Gabriel notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 143-138 win over the Spurs.

Gabriel had been held to four total points over his previous three contests prior to Saturday's game, but he saw a sizeable uptick in minutes with Anthony Davis (calf) out of commission. He also swatted away a pair of shots marking his first blocks since Nov. 11 against the Kings. Gabriel has scored in double figures twice so far in November and is averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over that stretch (12 games).