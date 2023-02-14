Gabriel logged seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes during Monday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gabriel played only 13 minutes Monday, but he nonetheless managed to lead Los Angeles with five offensive boards. The big man received less minutes than Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura (22 each), which suggests that his days of logging 20-plus minutes per game -- as he did in five straight contests in mid-January -- are likely behind him. Gabriel's playing time could diminish even further when the recently acquired Mo Bamba (suspension) joins the fold.