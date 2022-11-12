Gabriel will enter the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Gabriel enters the starting lineup in place of LeBron James (adductor), joining Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown and Anthony Davis. In Gabriel's only start of the season, he tallied four points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 24 minutes of action. However, he lost minutes due to a blowout in that start, so Gabriel may be in line for a larger workload Friday.