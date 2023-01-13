Gabriel ended Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavericks with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes.

Gabriel came into the contest averaging just 6.8 points and 3.6 boards over 16.4 minutes in five January contests, but he well exceeded each of those marks against Dallas. The big man logged a season-high 33 minutes and posted his best scoring effort since he notched 15 points against San Antonio in late November. Gabriel also swatted two shots for the second straight game, and he was on the court down the stretch and into overtime while starter Thomas Bryant sat on the bench. It's uncertain if that decision will have any implications moving forward, but Gabriel may have earned himself a few extra minutes per game -- at least until Anthony Davis (foot) returns -- given his strong showing.