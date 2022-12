Gabriel (shoulder) will miss Sunday's game against the Wizards, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Gabriel will miss a seventh consecutive game due to a sprain in his left shoulder, however, optimism has been expressed that he is near a return. With Anthony Davis (foot) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) also out for the game Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown and Damian Jones will see more action in the frontcourt. Gabriel's next chance to play comes Monday in Phoenix.