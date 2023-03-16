Gabriel logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Gabriel tallied 33 minutes Wednesday -- his highest mark of the campaign -- due largely to the absence of Anthony Davis (foot). Gabriel responded by crashing the boards, grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. While his work on the glass helped make up for Davis' absence, Gabriel couldn't come close to matching The Brow's offensive impact, scoring in single digits for his 15th straight game dating back to early February.