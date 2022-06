Gabriel had his $1.9 million team option picked up by the Lakers on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Gabriel spent time with the Nets and Clippers last season before ending up on the Lakers in February. He played double-digit minutes in 15 of his final 17 appearances, averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes during that stretch. He'll likely be a depth option next season.