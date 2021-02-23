Matthews was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in Monday's overtime loss to the Wizards.

The Lakers have been desperate for offense without Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) and Anthony Davis (calf), and Matthews didn't provide any help Monday, missing all three of his attempts from three and adding a pair of turnovers in 26 minutes. The veteran did hand out two assists to go with a steal and a block, but he's been a disappointment, from a shooting perspective, since entering the starting five last week. Over his last six games, Matthews is a combined 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.