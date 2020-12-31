Matthews scored 18 points (6-6 FG, 6-6 3Pt) and grabbed two rebounds in Wednesday's victory over San Antonio.

Matthews entered the contest having converted only 33.3 percent of his shots and missing all eight of his three-point attempts. The veteran flipped the script in a big way Wednesday, hitting all six of his tries from beyond the arc and more than doubling his cumulative point total from the previous four games. Matthews also logged more than 20 minutes for the first time all season, and it seems likely that his time on the court will coincide with how effectively he is knocking down shots.