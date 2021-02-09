Matthews had 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), tree rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's overtime win over the Thunder.

Matthews was coming off four straight DNP designations, but he bounced back in a big way Monday and contributed with a few key shots while operating off the bench. Matthews is not expected to move into the starting lineup anytime soon, and with him receiving DNP tags in seven of his last 15 appearances, Matthews shouldn't be trusted at all in fantasy formats unless he finds a way to get more minutes consistently.