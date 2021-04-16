Matthews will start Thursday's game against Boston, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
With Markieff Morris (ankle) sidelined, Matthews is set for his third start in the last month. Matthews has tallied zero points and 14 points in his last two starts, so he's far from reliable when it comes to being a productive performer.
