Matthews (Achilles) played 14 minutes off the bench and logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist Friday in the Lakers' 112-95 win over the Pelicans.

Matthews returned to action after missing the Lakers' previous three contests with right Achilles' tendon soreness. Though Matthews had started and played 34 minutes in his previous appearance Jan. 8, he only saw the elevated workload since Anthony Davis was being held out of the contest due to a minor injury. The Lakers were at close to full strength Friday, so Matthews' minutes count is much more representative of what to expect from him moving forward.