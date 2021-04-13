site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Wesley Matthews: Likely available vs. Hornets
Matthews (Achilles) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Matthews played Monday in a return from a one-game absence and managed just two points across 17 minutes. He will likely be in line for a similar workload Tuesday if he's able to suit up once again.
