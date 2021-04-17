Matthews (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Matthews continues to deal with lingering Achilles soreness, but it appears as though he'll be able to play through the injury once again Saturday. He's averaged 4.0 points in 17.7 minutes per game across his past three appearances.
